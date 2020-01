Suttur Jathra: Rathotsava, Religious Meet tomorrow

January 22, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Following are the events to be held tomorrow (Jan.23) as part of the Annual Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk:

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka; 5 pm: Shivadeekshe. Srimutt’s Guruparampare Samsmaranotsava, Rudra-bhisheka at Manthra Maharshi Gadduge, 54th Likhitha Manthra Samsmaranotsava and Rudrabhisheka to Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji Gadduge; 6.30 am: Gejjaganahalli – Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 7.30 am: Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Niranjana Swamiji. Message – Sri Immadi Gurulinga Swamiji; 8.30 am: Rajopachara to Adi Jagadguruji Utsava Murthy.

Rathotsava and Religious Meet

10.30 am: Rathotsava; 11.15 am: Religious Meet. Sri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji and Sri 1008 Vidyasreesha Theertha Sripada will grace the occasion. Titular Head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will flag off Rathotsava. Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan presides. Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda inaugurates. CM’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya, Legislators B.C. Patil, Y.A. Narayanaswamy, Eshwaran and Sowmya Reddy and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan chief guests.

Lectures will be delivered by Shanti Prakashana-Mangaluru Manager Mohammed Kunhi, Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanthakumar and Rev. Fr. Stanley D’Almeda of St. Joseph’s Cathedral-Mysuru.

4 pm: 52nd Cattle Fair. Dr. Sri Nalwadi Shantalinga Shivacharya Swamiji and Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji will grace the occasion. Forest and Environment Minister C.C. Patil presides. Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chauhan inaugurates Cattle Fair. Legislators Tanveer Sait, N. Mahesh, R. Narendra, K. Mahadev, M. Satish Reddy and R. Dharmasena, former Ministers PGR Sindhia and B. Somashekar, retd. DGP Shankar M. Bidari and KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath will be the chief guests.

6 pm: Maharudrabhisheka; 9 pm: Procession of Portraits of Sri Najundeshwara, Sri Basaveshwara, Sri Yediyuru Siddalingeshwara, Jagadguru Sri Ishaneshwara Wodeyar, Jagadguru Sri Ghanalinga Shivayogi, Manthramaharshi Jagadguru, Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahaswamiji and Kayaka-Tapasvi Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji.

CULTURAL PROGRAMMES

At Gadduge premises — 8 am: Nadaswara; 9 am: Performance by folk troupes; 2 pm: Shivakatha Sankeerthane by Keerthana Kalabhushana N.R. Jnanamurthy, Kolar; 6.30 pm: Bharatanatyam – Nritya Vaibhava by Natya Mayuri Kala Kendra, Doddaballapur; 7.30 pm: Staging of play ‘Tirukana Kanasu mattu Mangagala Upavasa’ by JSS Public School, HSR Layour, Bengaluru; 9 pm: Janapada Jaadu – Venkateshamurthy and troupe, Bengaluru.

Staging of plays at 10 pm

At Hiriyaramane premises — ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ by Sri Shivarathreeshwara Kala Sangha, Suttur.

Sri Siddhananja Deshikendra Mangala Mantapa — ‘Daksha Yajna’ or ‘Bhrugumuniya Garvabhanga’ by Sri Someshwara Krupaposhita Nataka Mandali, Mudahalli, Nanjangud taluk.

Premises next to Government Higher Primary School — ‘Daksha Yajna’ or ‘Bhrugumuniya Garvabhanga’ by Sri Manteswamy Krupaposhita Nataka Mandali, Kontaiahnahundi, Nanjangud taluk.

Behind Sri Ghanalinga Shivayogi Guest House — ‘Rukmini Swayamvara’ by Sri Chamundeshwari Krupaposhita Nataka Mandali, Gowrishankaranagar, Mysuru.

Bus Facilities: For smooth transportation, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be operating special buses to Suttur from various taluks and district headquarters.

• Suttur, Nanjangud – Ph: 08221-232223 or 232320/ 23

• JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru – Ph: 0821-2548212.