Cancellation, Diversion and Regulation of train services

January 22, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: South Western Railway (SWR) construction wing will be carrying out Pre-Non-Interlocking and Non-interlocking (Civil and Signal) works at Chalgeri Railway Station between Harihar and Devargudda Railway Stations of Mysuru Division from Jan.24 to 27 for opening of new Broad Gauge Line between Harihar and Devargudda Station.

As a result, the following trains are cancelled, diverted and regulated on the dates mentioned against each.

Cancellation: Train No.56515 KSR Bengaluru to Hubballi passenger journey commencing on 25.1.2020, 26.1.2020 and 27.1.2020 is cancelled; Train No.56516 Hubballi to KSR Bengaluru passenger journey on 25.1.2020, 26.1.2020 and 27.1.2020 is cancelled; Train No.56273 Arsikere to Hubballi passenger journey commencing on 25.1.2020, 26.1.2020 and 27.1.2020 is cancelled; Train No. 56274 Hubballi to Arsikere passenger journey commencing on 25.1.2020, 26.1.2020 and 27.1.2020 is cancelled.

Diversion: Train No.16587 Yasvantpur to Bikaner Biweekly Express journey commencing on 26.1.2020 is diverted to run via Davangere, Amaravati Colony, Kotturu, Hospete and Gadag skipping Ranibennur and Hubballi Stations.

Regulation: Train No. 12079 KSR Bengaluru to Hubballi Jan Shatabdi Express journey commencing on 25.1.2020 and 26.1.2020 will be regulated for 15 minutes and journey commencing on 27.1.2020 will be regulated enroute stations for 40 minutes; Train No.17325 Belagavi to Mysuru Vishwamanava Express journey commencing on 25.1.2020 and 26.1.2020 will be regulated for 60 minutes and journey commencing on 27.1.2020 will be regulated enroute stations for 90 minutes.

Regulation and reschedule of trains

SWR, Mysuru division will also be carrying out critical track maintenance work between Ballakere – Arsikere Stations from 20.1.2020 to 18.2.2020. In view of this the following trains running on this section will be regulated and rescheduled on the dates mentioned against each.

Reschedule: Train No. 20652 Talguppa to KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing from 20.1.2020 to 3.2.2020 rescheduled by 70 minutes, Journey commencing from 4.2.2020 to 12.2.2020 rescheduled by 55 minutes and for journey commencing from 13.2.2020 to 18.2.2020 will be rescheduled by 57 minutes from Talguppa.

Regulation: Train No.17310/07310 Vasco to Yasvantpur express journey commencing from 20.1.2020 to 3.02.2020 train will be regulated for 60 minutes. Accordingly journey commencing from 4.2.2020 to 18.2.2020 train will be regulated for 35-38 minutes at enroute stations; Train No.56277 Chikkamagalur to Yasvantpur passenger journey commencing from 20.1.2020 to 3.2.2020 train will be regulated for 40 minutes. Accordingly for journey commencing from 4.2.2020 to 18.2.2020 train will be regulated for 15-20 minutes at enroute stations.

Train No.56275 Talguppa to Mysuru passenger journey commencing from 20.1.2020 to 3.2.2020 train will be regulated for 15 minutes. Accordingly for journey commencing from 13.2.2020 to 18.2.2020 train will be regulated for 5 minutes at enroute stations; Train No. 17325 Belagavi to Mysuru Vishwamanava express journey commencing from 20.1.2020 to 3.2.2020 train will be regulated for 15 minutes. Accordingly journey commencing from 4.2.2020 to 18.2.2020 train will be regulated for 5 minutes at enroute stations, according to a press release from Satish, Sr.Divisional Operations Manager and Sr.PRO, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division.

