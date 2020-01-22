Religious fervour and grandeur at Suttur

January 22, 2020

Nanjangud: The annual Suttur Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur Srikshetra began on a grand note yesterday. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, head of the Mutt, took the lead in conducting special rituals and offered prayers as a prelude to the inauguration of the fair.

Exhibition, agricultural and cultural fairs, desi games, boating, rangoli and sobane pada competitions, cancer screening camp and other events were inaugurated and attended by various dignitaries. Sri Jayasiddeshwara Shivacharya Swamiji and Sri Odeyar Channamallikarjuna Shivacharya Swamiji graced the occasion.

Spiritual fervour was all pervasive as the town brimmed with devotees and the town wore a festive look.

President-designate of 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy was felicitated yesterday on this occasion.

Former Mayors Pushpalatha Jagannath and Modamani playing Channamane at the Desi Games venue.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol inaugurated Desi Games, while Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy inaugurated Krishi Mela. Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily inaugurated the Jathra Mahotsava in the presence of Suttur Seer and many other dignitaries.

Desi Games have become an integral part of Suttur Jathra to keep the popular rural indoor games alive and to revive interest among urbanites. Former Mayors Pushpalatha Jagannath and Modamani played Channamane at the venue.

Speaking after inaugurating Krishi Mela, Minister Madhuswamy said, “Suttur Muttt is doing what Universities are supposed to do and in an effort to promote modern agricultural practices, is introducing new inventions to rural population.” Minister Madhuswamy also urged parents not to forget Desi games such as Chowkabara, Pagade, Channamane and others.

Minister Govind Karjol, recalling the contribution of Basavanna and his struggle to build casteless society, said, “Virakta Mutts of the State have given much emphasis to Education and Anna Dasoha.”

As part of the Anna Dasoha, the Mutt has procured 1,000 quintal of rice, 250 quintal of dal, 200 quintal of sugar, 20 tonne of jaggery, 5,000 kg of spices and others for preparation of food and around 500 cooks are preparing food. In an effort to reduce plastic use, the Mutt is using paper plates to distribute prasadam to devotees during the six-day Jathra.

Around 46,000 steel plates have been procured from Rajasthan to serve food to devotees attending Jathra.

