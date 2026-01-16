Sivamani at Suttur tonight

January 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned drummer Sivamani will be performing at Suttur Jathra Mahotsava today at 7 pm. The programme, which was originally scheduled to be held on Jan. 18, was advanced for today.

A Chennai-based percussionist, Sivamani began drumming at the age of seven and his musical career at the age of 11. He later shifted to Mumbai and has performed in Dubai, Moscow, New York, Doha and Toronto.

During Mumbai Festival 2005, Coca-Cola India invited him to perform at Limca Fresh Face 2005 event, where he created melody from Limca bottles.

In 2009, Sivamani was conferred the title of ‘Kalaimamani’ by the Government of Tamil Nadu, which is the highest State Honour in the field of arts. In 2015, he was honoured with the ‘Best Instrumental Act’ at the prestigious LIVE Quotients Awards (LQA 2015). In 2019, he was honoured with Padma Shri by the Government of India.