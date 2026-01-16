HC seeks details of PRASHAD projects atop Chamundi Hill

January 16, 2026

State claims no permanent structures will be built near Chamundeshwari Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notices in connection with the construction works being carried out atop historic Chamundi Hill.

The notices were issued to the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, as well as to the Central and State Governments. The matter was heard by a Single-Judge Bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna on a petition filed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, challenging the constitutional validity of the Temple Development Authority.

Pending before Division Bench

During the hearing, senior advocate J. Sai Deepak, appearing for Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, submitted that a dispute relating to the ownership of the Temple property is already pending before a Division Bench of the High Court.

“In the meantime, the State Government constituted Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority through legislation,” he said, contending that the Authority failed to issue meeting notices to the petitioner and began permanent construction works within the Temple premises.

No permanent structures

Responding on behalf of the State Government, Additional Advocate General N. Devadas stated that the works are being undertaken under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD).

He clarified that no permanent construction is being carried out within the Temple premises and that a temporary shelter is being built for devotees in view of the approaching summer season.

Next hearing Feb. 13

After hearing both sides, the Court directed the State and Central Governments to place on record details of the works being executed under PRASHAD scheme, along with the manner of implementation, before the next hearing. It also instructed both Governments to specify the nature of works permitted under the Central scheme. The matter was adjourned to Feb. 13.

The Court allowed an interim application to implead the Union Ministry of Tourism as a respondent and directed Deputy Solicitor General H. Shanthibhushan to receive the notice. The petitioners contended that the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Act, 2024, violates Articles 13, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution, arguing that the Act was framed unilaterally, is discriminatory in nature, and therefore liable to be declared invalid.