Vested interests spreading false claims on Gopura damage: Temple Authority

January 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the High Court notice over alleged damage to Chamundi Hill, the Temple Gopura and other heritage structures due to the ongoing PRASHAD works, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa said vested interests were spreading falsehoods.

“Certain vested interests are claiming that the Gopura view will be obstructed or that digging work will damage the Gopura due to construction of saalumantapa (queue line) and a multi-purpose stage near the Temple. Saalumantapa is only a temporary structure to shelter devotees from rain and sun during festivals and special occasions,” she told Star of Mysore this morning.

She said seating and drinking water facilities will be provided inside saalumantapa for the elderly and physically challenged and that the structure would accommodate about 2,000 devotees. “Claims of damage to the Temple Gopura or obstruction of its view are mere allegations spread by vested interests,” she said.

Responding to queries on the High Court notice, Roopa said she has been regularly updating State authorities on the actual nature of the works being undertaken. “I am providing with factual details so that our case can be presented effectively before the High Court,” she added.

Contradictory statements

On the issue of digging, she said an architecturally designed pole is being installed at the centre of the saalumantapa and only one foot of earth is being excavated. “The Gopura view will neither be obstructed nor overshadowed,” she maintained.

However, this claim differs from the version given by the project contractor, Bengaluru-based SAS Karkala Enterprises. A representative of the firm told SOM that earth is being dug up to a depth of 11 feet to fix the architectural pole. “We are strictly following tender conditions and the work order issued to us. There will be no deviation. No traditional structures atop the Hill will be damaged. All works are being carried out only along the sides,” said Sujendra Kumar of SAS Karkala Enterprises.