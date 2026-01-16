Residents oppose PRASHAD works, voice concerns to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

January 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Strong opposition has emerged from residents against the development works being taken up at Chamundi Hill under the Central Government’s PRASHAD scheme.

On Wednesday evening, members of the local community conveyed their objections to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, stating that the works were unnecessary and detrimental to the sanctity of the Hill.

At around 7 pm, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar visited Chamundi Hill, offered prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple and inspected the ongoing development works.

Harmful to traditional, spiritual character

During the visit, villagers told her that the projects were unwarranted and harmful to the traditional and spiritual character of the Hill. Several local leaders assured her support in the legal battle against the works.

Residents complained that construction activities were being carried out late into the night, close to the Temple, causing disturbance. They also argued that the construction of a multi-purpose stage in the area would restrict free movement of devotees.

Authority ‘autocratic’

The villagers accused Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority of failing to consult them during the planning stage or during festivals and of disregarding their suggestions and being autocratic. They said they had already informed the authorities that such works should not be undertaken.

Responding to the concerns, Pramoda Devi said that the matter concerning the Temple Authority is already before the Court and she would decide on her future course of action based on the outcome of the judicial proceedings.

Former Gram Panchayat President K. Bharat, Vice-President Ravi, member Ambika and villagers and devotees were present.