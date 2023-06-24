A tattoo that talks 

June 24, 2023

Youth with (Athi Vega Thithi Bega) tattoo creates social awareness

Mysore/Mysuru: Tattoos have gained significant popularity among teenagers and college students as they strive to assert their independence and carve out a unique sense of self. In this pursuit, tattoos serve as a powerful medium for the younger generation to commemorate significant events and express their personal style.

Amidst the growing concern over the rising number of youth fatalities caused by overspeeding, one young individual has chosen to use his body as a canvas to spread awareness.

Krishna, through his tattooed hands, conveys a poignant message that resonates with many: ‘Speed thrills but kills.’ In his own small yet impactful way, Krishna is generating social consciousness and capturing the attention of passersby who pause to read and absorb the profound message etched on his right hand.

The tattoo, which reads ‘Athi Vega Thithi Bega,’ can be roughly translated to ‘Overspeeding is akin to a ceremonial offering after death.’ Through this talking tattoo, Krishna effectively communicates the emotions and consequences associated with accidents and loss of life caused by reckless driving.

Krishna was spotted by Deputy Director of Mysuru Information Department Ashok Kumar during a visit to Chamundi Hill yesterday on the occasion of the first Ashada Shukravara, where he was enjoying his lunch (prasada) amidst a gathering of devotees who had flocked to the hill to seek the blessings of their beloved Goddess.

People couldn’t help but notice the meaningful message on his hand, which stood out amidst the cacophony of garish and frivolous tattoos that have become commonplace among youths.

An inquisitive Ashok Kumar approached Krishna, curious about the story behind his tattoo. In response, Krishna passionately emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic rules not only for the preservation of one’s own life but also for the well-being of others. He stressed the need for riders and drivers to curtail their tendency to overspeed, reminding them of the precious lives at stake.

Moved by Krishna’s dedication to raising awareness and spreading this vital message, those who interacted with him encouraged him to continue his noble endeavour. Despite being currently unemployed, Krishna found purpose in his self-imposed mission to collect discarded waste and maintain the cleanliness of the temple surroundings during Ashada.

A keen observer might notice a partially erased tattoo adorning the upper part of Krishna’s hand, conveying the message that ‘Love is deceptive.’ This seemingly contradictory message, however, pales in significance when compared to the profound social message Krishna endeavours to convey through his tattoo.

Krishna’s unwavering commitment to promoting road safety and advocating for responsible behaviour serves as a reminder of the impact individuals can make through their simple actions.