Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah takes charge as DIGP, Southern Range

June 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior IPS Officer Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah took charge as the DIGP, Southern Range, at his Office in Nazarbad here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Boralingaiah said that those having problems visit the Police Station. The Police have to give a patient hearing to the complainants and address their problems within the purview of the law. Maintaining that the Police have to earn the confidence of the public, he said he would take the confidence of his sub-ordinates to bring about a change in the functioning of the Police force.

Profile

Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, a 2008 batch IPS Officer, is the son of Boralingaiah and Thayamma couple of Mallanayakanahalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district. After early education at his native village and at Tumakuru, he did his PUC from Sarada Vilas College in Mysuru and got his MBBS degree from Mysore Medical College.

After being selected to the IPS, he underwent foundation training at Police Training School in Kalaburagi and served as Assistant SP at Tiptur. He later served as SP at Davanagere and Udupi and as DCP at Bengaluru, as SP of State Intelligence and Railway Police.

On being promoted as DIGP, he was posted as Belagavi City Police Commissioner, before being transferred now as DIGP, Southern Range, Mysuru, which covers the districts of Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu.