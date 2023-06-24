Anna Bhagya to be reality in phases: PWD Minister

June 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said ‘Though there has been a delay in the implementation of Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kg of rice will be provided to every individual BPL card holder families, the scheme will be implemented in phases.’

Jarkiholi spoke to media persons on the sidelines of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations organised at Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Manasagangothri on Friday.

Trying to allay fears over the scheme, one of the five guarantees made by Congress in its election manifesto, Jarkiholi said that “Even if Anna Bhagya scheme delays by one or two months, nothing would happen, as five kg of free rice is already being given. We are mulling over alternatives, by exploring the possibilities of providing other food grains, with the Centre turning down the demand for supply of additional quantity of rice.”

Of the five guarantees, Shakti scheme under which women can travel for free in KSRTC buses is already in effect, while the process of submitting applications under Gruha Jyothi for free 200 units of power is already launched. There is still time left for the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to woman head of the families on Aug. 15. There is no need to worry about remaining two schemes from becoming a reality, said Jarkiholi.

When the media persons drew his attention towards Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway witnessing a surge in the number of accidents, claiming several lives, Jarkiholi assured to discuss with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Officers and take scientific measures to prevent accidents.

“Though the toll being charged on the Expressway doesn’t come under my limits, I will speak to authorities to slash the tariff,” he assured.

Jarkiholi, who was welcomed by Congress leaders on his arrival by road from Bengaluru near a hotel before entering Mysuru, through Outer Ring Road, later drove straight to the programme venue. It is the first visit of Jarkiholi to the city, after Congress came to power recently.

After attending the programme at KIKS, Jarkiholi visited writer Devanur Mahadeva at the latter’s residence in Kuvempunagar in the city. Later, Jarkiholi also visited Urilingapeddi Mutt in Gandhinagar.