Fishing nets cleared from Kabini backwaters

June 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With nylon nets spread by fishermen at Kabini backwaters posing a threat to wildlife at D.B. Kuppe range in Nagarahole National Park, the Forest Department personnel conducted an operation to clear them on Thursday.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Madhu led a team of Forest personnel including DRFO of Mastigudi and other personnel in the task.

A deer with fishing net in its horns was spotted by tourists on safari at D.B. Kuppe range, who had urged the authorities to rescue the animal. They had also brought to notice the menace of illegal fishing in backwaters by casting nylon nets.

Following this, Forest personnel had succeeded in tracking and removing the net from the deer on June 20, after obtaining permission from senior Officers.

Veterinarian was also involved in the rescue operation so that the animal should not get disturbed.

The fishing net that had swirled around the horns like a coil was removed before releasing the animal back into the wild.

