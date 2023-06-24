Over 32 lakh register for Gruha Jyothi scheme

June 24, 2023

Registration picks up momentum after unresponsive server crashes for five days

Mysore/Mysuru: For five days from Sunday, tech glitches and an unresponsive server marred the registration process for the Government’s ambitious ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme and people were desperately trying to register for the free power scheme.

However, since yesterday, the server became responsive and the registration process began with hundreds of citizens flocking to the citizen facilitation centres across Karnataka and also in Mysuru.

According to officials, the registration for the flagship programme got a ‘terrific response’ from the public as full-fledged registration is going on at KarnatakaOne and GramaOne across the State.

On the first day, June 18, 96,305 consumers had registered and the number went up to 3,34,845 on June 19, the second day. On June 20, 4,64,225, June 21, 5,63,653 registrations, 8,91,820 registrations on June 22 and 4,32,742 registrations were done on June 23.

The high number of registrations were received despite problems in the server and by Friday (June 24) 6 pm, over 32,25,115 consumers had registered their names across all electricity supply companies in Karnataka.

Till now, lakhs of people could not complete the process as systems reportedly threw up error messages following server crashes. Many were disappointed owing to prolonged delays in the processing of applications due to insufficient digital infrastructure.

No last date: Officials

According to officials from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), people have registered for the scheme largely from their desktops, mobiles and laptops and only a few have visited the electricity offices to register. Many, however are visiting KarnatakaOne and GramaOne kiosks.

The Energy Department has now done away with the deadline date to register for the scheme. Earlier, the last date to register for the scheme was July 5. But, after the ‘terrific response’ to the scheme for domestic customers and to avoid any further server crashes, officials said there is no deadline fixed for the registration process and urged the customers not to panic.

Token system followed

As the server becomes responsive, over 100 to 200 people were seen at each of the six KarnatakaOne Centres in the city — near the Railway Gate in Jayanagar; opposite Vidyavardhaka Law College on Seshadri Iyer Road; near Water Tank in Gokulam; opposite Shanthala School in Siddarthanagar; opposite Guru Hotel in Nazarbad and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) complex in Ramakrishnanagar.

The staffers distributed tokens and citizens were seen standing in the queue. Registration to the scheme is done on the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal under a special custom-made page (https:evasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in). The consumer has to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aadhar number and the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.