Thieves steal all four tyres, wheels from parked car

June 24, 2023

Criminals target high-end car parked outside house, leave other cars untouched

Mysore/Mysuru: Thieves targeting the wheels of new and high-end cars has become quite common of late where gangs go on a spree to steal alloy wheels of SUVs and cars. One such incident has been reported in the city last night at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Nagar where all the tyres and wheels of a KIA car has been stolen.

The incident occurred at the house of Kuberaswamy, a resident of Tirumala Public School Road, House No. 1821. The road connects T. Narasipur Road and the Tirumala School at the dead end.

Kuberaswamy’s house is the first one in the area and he had parked his car (KA-09-MG-6209) right in front of his house. The car was purchased last year.

The car was parked only metres away from the house and the thieves targeted it overnight and this morning it was found balanced on large stones after the thieves removed all the four wheels. Kuberaswamy was at the Alanahalli Police Station this afternoon to file a complaint.

“Since the front of houses is considered to be safe, I did not think much and parked the car there last night at 10.30. However, this morning, I found out that the wheels of my car disappeared and the vehicle was left hanging on four large stones,” Kuberaswamy told Star of Mysore. He said that he looked at the car at 12.30 am and it was fine. The theft took place between 2.30 am and 4.30 am, he added.

The family was residing on the 80-ft Road and had moved to this bigger house just 20 days ago. “I have another car, an Indica, and the thieves have not touched that vehicle. Also, there are over 10 to 12 cars on the same road and none of them were targeted. Mine is the only high-end car,” he said.

“As we moved into this house 20 days ago, we are yet to install CCTV cameras. A couple of thefts have also taken place in this area since the last week. Water motors of at least seven houses have been stolen and also a little away, three vehicle wheel thefts have been reported,” Kuberaswamy revealed.

Cases of alloy wheel thefts for high-end models have seen a steep rise of late. They are easily accessible, easy to remove, and the money that can be made from them is very good in the black market.

Most modern cars these days are being offered with allow wheels. Designed to complement and elevate the looks of the cars, these alloy wheels are designed to be lightweight and can be expensive too.