Laxmi Hebbalkar offers prayers at Chamundi Hill Temple
News

Laxmi Hebbalkar offers prayers at Chamundi Hill Temple

June 24, 2023

‘Gruha Lakshmi’ App to be shown to CM on June 27

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has said that the process of submitting application for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme (under which women head of families will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,000) will be launched after seeking approval for the exclusive App, at the Cabinet Meeting scheduled on June 27 in Bengaluru.

Hebbalkar spoke to media persons during her visit to Chamundi Hill in the city this morning. She said: “The App will be shown to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and the pros and cons of the technology will be discussed at the meeting. If any changes are to be incorporated, they will be applied before releasing the App either on June 27 or later. The applicants who receive the acknowledgment will be eligible to receive the benefit from Aug. 17, the date of launching the scheme.”

The App has been developed to avoid middlemen menace and no fee will be charged for submitting the application, clarified Hebbalkar. Referring to Opposition parties, Hebbalkar said: “They are opposing the schemes only for political reasons. There is no dearth of funds as all the resources have been mobilised to implement the scheme.”

On her visit to Hill Temple, Hebbalkar said: “I came to fulfil the vow made prior to the recent  elections. If the Congress party returned to power in the State, I had made a vow to pay obeisance to the Goddess. I have also prayed for a good spell of rain and bountiful of crops for farmers of the State.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching