Laxmi Hebbalkar offers prayers at Chamundi Hill Temple

June 24, 2023

‘Gruha Lakshmi’ App to be shown to CM on June 27

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has said that the process of submitting application for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme (under which women head of families will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,000) will be launched after seeking approval for the exclusive App, at the Cabinet Meeting scheduled on June 27 in Bengaluru.

Hebbalkar spoke to media persons during her visit to Chamundi Hill in the city this morning. She said: “The App will be shown to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and the pros and cons of the technology will be discussed at the meeting. If any changes are to be incorporated, they will be applied before releasing the App either on June 27 or later. The applicants who receive the acknowledgment will be eligible to receive the benefit from Aug. 17, the date of launching the scheme.”

The App has been developed to avoid middlemen menace and no fee will be charged for submitting the application, clarified Hebbalkar. Referring to Opposition parties, Hebbalkar said: “They are opposing the schemes only for political reasons. There is no dearth of funds as all the resources have been mobilised to implement the scheme.”

On her visit to Hill Temple, Hebbalkar said: “I came to fulfil the vow made prior to the recent elections. If the Congress party returned to power in the State, I had made a vow to pay obeisance to the Goddess. I have also prayed for a good spell of rain and bountiful of crops for farmers of the State.”