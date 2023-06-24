2-day Jackfruit Festival begins

June 24, 2023

Varieties of fruit, saplings on display at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry; Model farming methods attract many

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day Jackfruit Festival began at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in the city this morning, offering a variety of fruits to fruit lovers who look for perfect eats on the weekend. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the festival by cutting a jackfruit.

The festival has been organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with GIZ-Germany and Namma Farmers Market. The festival will be open today and tomorrow from 10 am to 8 pm.

Like every year, varietes of jackfruit like ‘Hoo Malli’, ‘Divya’, ‘Nettakalu Mashayapura’, ‘Byrasandra’, ‘Amrutbhoomi’, ‘Ambali’, ‘Ekadashi’, ‘Kallu’, ‘Gyarehalli Kempu Halasu’, ‘Nerale’, ‘Rudrakshi’, ‘Mallika’, ‘Siddu Halasu’ among several others are available, with the growers from rural parts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district bringing their farm produces to tickle the taste buds of Mysureans.

A jackfruit weighing about 34 kgs grown by farmer Prakash was the cynosure of all eyes. Apart from the fruit, various food items and food products prepared using jackfruit and other fruits and juices are also available, with the visitors looking for products bought earlier, to savour that lip-smacking taste again.

A display of ‘Krishi Parisara Madari Thota’ (model farm of agriculture) in which ragi, banana, groundnut, oil seeds, vegetables and leaves can be grown on one gunta of land, is grabbing eyeballs.

Apart from tasting the jackfruit slices that come at an affordable price in paper bowls, visitors can buy the fruit and also the saplings. The saplings of different species were being sold briskly, reflecting the love for cultivating the fruit-bearing tree.

Paramesh, a jackfruit grower from Chelur in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru, who was recently recognised by Plant Varieties Registry, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority, as the true breeder ‘entitled to a plant variety right’ over ‘Siddu’ jackfruit, was among the chief guests.

DC Dr. Rajendra said: “Being an agriculture-based country with farming as prime occupation, we should encourage indigenous products. It is believed that eating jackfruit before food boosts health. Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry is being used to conduct the activities to promote these activities.”

Berthold Wohlleber, Advisor of GIZ-Germany, released a book ‘Halasina Aduge’ (Cooking with Jackfruit). Prof. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director of Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru, unveiled ‘Hoo Malli’ jackfruit species.

Rudresh, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Shankaraiah, a jackfruit-breeder from Chowdlapura, Tiptur, Jagadish Gowda, President of Rotary Club of Mysore North, Dr. Lalitha, food expert, were the chief guests. Dr. K. Ramakrishnappa, Honorary President of Jaivik Krishik Society and G. Krishna Prasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha, were present.

Competitions: Jackfruit lifting competition will be held today at 6 pm; jackfruit food competition tomorrow (June 25) at 12 noon; jackfruit eating competition at 2 pm and jackfruit drawing competition for children will be held at 10 am.

For details, contact Komal on Mob: 98809-08608 or Rajath on Mob: 99588-02280.