DC asks netas to strictly adhere to Model Code of Conduct
DC asks netas to strictly adhere to Model Code of Conduct

March 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has asked all political leaders and members of the public to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct.

Presiding over a meeting of political leaders at his office here yesterday, Dr. Rajendra said that the Poll Code will be in place till May15. Leaders and members of political parties should co-operate with the District Administration in the enforcement  of Code of Conduct announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Stressing that prior permission is mandatory for holding any political campaigns, he said that the candidates can clear any doubts regarding filing of nominations or any other electoral process by consulting the respective Election Officers. Asking the leaders not to give scope for any violence or other disturbing incidents, he said that the co-operation of elected representatives and political leaders is vital for ensuring smooth polls.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, SP Seema Latkar, Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, Congress leaders K.C. Shoukath Pasha and  Uttanahalli Shivanna, JD(S) leaders S. Narasimhaswamy and Falcon Boregowda, BJP leaders Gokul Govardhan, H.P. Chetan, Kiran Jayaramgowda and others were present.

