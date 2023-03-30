“I know people’s pulse; BJP will form next Government in Karnataka”

March 30, 2023

BSY addresses media at Party Office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: “I am in politics for a long time and I know people’s pulse. During my recent tours of Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra with Central and State BJP leaders, I witnessed huge support among voters for the party and saw a clear wave in favour the party. Hence, I am confident that the BJP will come to power again in the State by securing an absolute majority in the State Assembly elections to be held on May 10,” said former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY).

He was speaking to media persons at State BJP Central Office in Malleswaram here this morning.

Recalling the unprecedented mandate given by the people of Karnataka to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections when BJP won 25 seats out of State’s 28, the former Chief Minister said that his party will definitely repeat this performance and form the next Government in the State. At the same time he ruled out the possibility of Congress party coming to power in Karnataka.

“I will tour all the 224 Assembly Constituencies with party’s MPs and other State BJP leaders, create awareness among voters about the pro-people governance of BJP Governments both at the Centre and the State and seek their support,” he said adding that MPs will have to be at their respective districts till the elections are over and soon a meeting will be held with MPs under the leadership of Amit Shah in connection with the polls.

Continuing, a confident Yediyurappa said “People will not believe the baseless allegations of the Congress against the BJP and also the false poll promises that are being given by the opposition party,” he said while asserting that Siddharamaiah and D.K. Shivakumar will remain in Opposition. He further said that the Congress will not win more than 70 seats and BJP with 130 seats will form the next Government in the State.

On reservations

Hailing the recent hike in reservations announced by the State Government, the former Chief Minister said that justice has been done to all communities.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership qualities are appreciated across the globe and the State Government is also following his footsteps in providing pro-people governance. People of the country are appreciating many revolutionary changes that are brought in the system. The massive support Modi got during his recent visits to the State confirms that the people of the State and the country support PM Modi and the BJP,” opined the senior BJP leader.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party will visit Karnataka in the coming days to garner support for BJP and the prospect of BJP coming to power will only grow further, reiterated the former CM, who also disclosed that the BJP will soon release its list of candidates for the coming Assembly elections.

Speaking about the various survey reports appearing in the media, Yediyurappa said that BJP has also carried out three surveys and all of them indicated that BJP will retain power.

“I am in politics for a long time and I can understand the voter’s pulse. I am confident that the BJP will from the next Government,” concluded BSY.