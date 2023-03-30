Voter enrolment to continue till April 11: Mysuru DC

March 30, 2023

Karnataka Assembly Elections-2023: Voting on May 10; Counting on May 13

DC Office Control Room: 1077 Electoral rolls Helpline: 1950

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration is fully prepared for the smooth conduct of the Assembly polls scheduled to take place on May 10, said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer. The poll notification will be issued on Apr.13 and the voter enrolment for inclusion of new voters will go on till Apr.11, he added.

Addressing a press meet at his Office here yesterday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Karnataka Assembly polls schedule in the morning, Dr. Rajendra said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from Wednesday (Mar. 29) itself and the District Administration is all set to effectively enforce the Model Code of Conduct.

Pointing out that the eligible voters whose names are missing in the electoral list will be issued Form-6, he said that the last date for submitting Form-6 is Apr.11. Applications received after Apr.11 will be considered only after the polls, he clarified.

Noting that voter enrolment can also be done online with the help of Voter Helpline App, he said that though several voters may have died, it would not be possible sometimes to remove their names from the electoral rolls. However, the poll authorities would make a list of the dead voters which helps in thwarting any attempts of proxy voting, he said adding that the District Administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure maximum polling.

Over 26 lakh voters in district

Continuing, Dr. Rajendra said that there are 26,22,551 voters in the district, with women voters (13,21,316) outnumbering men. Voters also include 213 sexual minorities, he said adding that there are 47,812 first time voters, 31,754 physically challenged voters and 84,917 voters aged above 80 years.

The District Administration will make special arrangements for the aged who cannot come to the polling booths. The Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will visit such homes and issue Form-12D to enable the aged to exercise their franchise through postal ballots three days ahead of the polling date.

The representatives of political parties, security staff and videographers will accompany the BLOs when they visit the homes of the aged with postal ballots, the DC said.

2,905 Polling Booths

“There are 2,905 polling booths in the district and measures have been taken to see that basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets are in place in all booths. Every Assembly Constituency in the district will have model polling booths. This apart, there will be 5 pink booths exclusively for women in every segment and ethnic polling booths will be established at all tribal hamlets,” the DC said.

Model Police Stations

The District Administration has planned setting up of a good number of Model Police Stations in all Assembly segments. These Stations will have a waiting room, a TV, newspapers, toys for children etc. Like pink booths, it is also planned to have 5 Pink Police Stations in all Assembly segments.

Surveillance on EVMs, VVPAT machines

Dr. Rajendra said that the new EVMs and VVPAT machines, which were dispatched from Hyderabad, are kept under strict surveillance at the exclusive warehouse located in the New District Offices Complex in Siddarthanagar. All these machines have been checked in the presence of representatives of all political parties. However, a random checking of machines will be done once again, before they are shifted to strong rooms in all Assembly segments in a transparent manner, with Police security in place.

Booth Officers appointed

As per the Election Commission directions, Booth Officers and other necessary staff will be appointed for all booths. As Mysuru is a big district, about 16,000 personnel will be drafted from Central and State Government Security forces and teams have been formed to keep strict vigilance on poll expenditure of candidates.

This apart, 242 Sector Officers will be appointed and 33 Flying Squads, 54 Static Surveillance teams, Assistant Election Observer teams have been formed to prevent electoral malpractices. All these teams will be supported by Excise Department staff.

Also, all unauthorised political banners, buntings, flex boards and other publicity materials are being removed as part of the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.

Permission must for poll campaign

The candidates have to campaign only after taking permission from the authorities. Publicity materials such as pamphlets, posters, bills etc., must compulsory carry the name of the Printer. Prior permission from the Model Code of Conduct enforcement authorities is mandatory before issuing any advertisements. Any poll code violations will attract strict action, the DC warned.

c-Vigil App released

Continuing, the DC said that the Election Commission has released c-Vigil Online Mobile App, which enables the public to report any electoral malpractices or violations of Model Code of Conduct. Citizens can upload the photos, videos or any other proof captured from the spot of violation and send it to the Election Commission for necessary action.

Citizens can widely use this App for reporting any sort of complaints regarding electoral malpractices or violations. The identity of the sender will be kept confidential, the DC said.

Rs.50,000 ceiling on carrying of cash

DC Dr. Rajendra said that carrying of cash only upto Rs.50,000 is allowed. However, any unaccounted cash being carried beyond the limit of Rs.50,000 will be confiscated if the cash carrying person fails to give an account of the money carried by providing supporting documents or proof of any legal transactions. A good number of check-posts have been set up on roads leading to and from the city for checking of vehicles and individuals for cash beyond the permitted limit, gift articles, liquor, other poll freebies etc.

Control Rooms

In order to ensure strict enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, the District Administration has set up Control Rooms in all the 11 Assembly segments of the district and at the DC’s Office in Mysuru.

Media Monitoring

The DC said that the District administration will monitor the Media for preventing the spread of fake news. A Media Monitoring team will be formed to keep a watch on Social Media, which is the hotspot for spreading fake news. Pointing out that a keen vigil will be kept on the expenses incurred by the candidates for issuing unauthorised advertisements in the Print and Electronic Media, he said that action will taken as per the People Representative Act for any violation of campaign and publicity guidelines.

Highlighting that it is mandatory for printing the name of the Printer on pamphlets, posters, handbills etc., Dr. Rajendra said that there will be no scope for any form of paid news. Pointing out that it is mandatory for getting prior permission for holding any poll related campaigns or functions, he said that posters, banners, buntings, flex boards of political advertisements put up at public joints and places such as public buildings, railway station, bridges, airport, bus stands, municipal buildings, telephone towers, electric poles etc., must be immediately removed. This apart, the authorities have been directed to remove all sorts of other unauthorised advertisements, he said reiterating that is mandatory to take prior permission for holding any poll related programmes.

Cricketer Javagal Srinath is ‘Election Ambassador’

DC Dr. Rajendra said that cricketer Javagal Srinath has been appointed as the ‘Election Ambassador’ (SVEEP Ambassador) of Mysuru District for carrying out campaign for a higher voting percentage (with a target of more than 90 percent).

This apart, the District Administration will propose the Election Commission for appointment of a transgender, a physically challenged personality and a centenarian sportsperson as Icon Ambassadors, as part of an effort to significantly improve poll percentage in Constituencies which saw a low turnout in the last elections.