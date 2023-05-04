AAP nominees sure of winning Assembly polls

May 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have expressed confidence of winning elections in their respective Assembly Constituencies in the city.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan in the city yesterday, former IT professional and social worker Malavika Gubbivani, who is testing political waters from Chamaraja segment said, “My aim is to create jobs for women and youths, besides giving an impetus to preserve and promote Mysuru’s heritage and culture, followed by ensuring basic amenities for all the citizens.”

“When I went on door-to-door campaign, I came to know that there are several issues like lack of basic amenities, water, road and site related grievances,” added Gubbivani.

Jayashree, a college lecturer, youth leader and social worker contesting from Krishnaraja Constituency, vouched to curb donation menace in private educational institutions and augment the quality of education, followed by setting up of Mohalla Clinics in each wards.

Activist Kiran Nagesh Kalyani, who holds a Master’s in Social Work (MSW) and is in the fray from Chamundeshwari said, “My focus is to educate every single child and make them build a life with dignity. Tuition centres in villages and skill development training centres for widows, single parents are among other visions.”

S.R. Dharmashree, an advocate, social worker and Narasimharaja candidate, said “Since most of the voters in the Constituency are from minority community, the thrust is on improving education system at Government Schools and create jobs for women.”

AAP Mysuru District President Rangaiah said, “AAP has taken this election very seriously and fielded 212 candidates. The highest of 17 tickets to contest elections have been given to women candidates and all three candidates from city segments are women. The response is good in 10 Constituencies and better results are expected.”

Of the total number of candidates in fray, seven are doctors, 14 engineers, 20 advocates, 10 teachers, 30 farmers, 29 social workers, two agri scientists, 10 retired Government employees, four MTech holders, three Ph.D holders, 36 Post-Graduates, 66 graduates, 63 merchants, 10 contractors, 14 self-employed people, eight IT professionals, 23 SSLC and 35 PUC passed candidates along with hotel workers, bus conductors and auto drivers, said Rangaiah.

Answering media queries, Rangaiah said, “Following delay in recognising AAP as a National Party for over four months, we had to approach High Court. Hence our initial campaign was a low key, but AAP is here to stay. ”