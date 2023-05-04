Assembly polls: Govt. declares May 10 as general holiday

May 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to enable the public to exercise their franchise, the State Government has issued a notification declaring May 10 as a general holiday.

The notification states that a public holiday is declared on May 10 (Wednesday) in view of elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to all Nationalised Banks, other Banks and the concerned offices within the jurisdiction of all Local Bodies and Municipal Corporations.

Further, the State Government has ordered to grant paid holiday to all permanent and daily wages workers working in all business undertakings, industrial undertakings and any other public establishments.

However, the holiday is not applicable to emergency services.