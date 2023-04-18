Kaveesh Gowda and B. Harshavardhan of BJP, K.V. Mallesh of JD(S) file papers after mega road shows

April 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The nomination-spree, which gained momentum yesterday, continued today as well with candidates representing different parties filing their papers in the city and district.

Chamundeshwari BJP candidate V. Kaveesh Gowda presented his nomination papers to Assistant Commissioner B. Kamala Bai, who is the Returning Officer (RO) for Chamundeshwari Constituency at the Taluk Office in Nazarbad this morning.

Earlier, Kaveesh Gowda, son of former Congress MLA Vasu, held a mega road show starting from Old Bogadi bus stand. Kaveesh Gowda stood in an open vehicle, along with Mayor Shivakumar, party leaders Arun Kumar Gowda, Hemanth Kumar Gowda, M.V. Ravishankar, Gopal Rao, M.D. Raghu and others, waving at the crowds all along the route as the procession passed through the main thoroughfares of the city before reaching the Taluk Office.

Prior to the start of the procession, Kaveesh, accompanied by local BJP leaders, offered prayers at the Ganapathy temple in Bogadi.

During the filing of nomination papers, Kaveesh was accompanied by his wife Dr. Pragya, Mayor Shivakumar, BJP leaders B.M. Raghu and Gejjagalli Mahesh.

JD(S) candidate K.V. Mallesh

JD(S) candidate for K.R. Constituency, K.V. Mallesh filed his nomination papers at the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao road this morning.

Earlier, Mallesh, after performing Puja at 101 Ganapathy temple in Agrahara, marched in a rally to the MCC Office, in which MLC C.N. Manjegowda, several JD(S) Corporators and scores of party workers took part.

Mallesh submitted his papers to RO P. Ravikumar, CESC General Manager at Room No.20 of MCC Office. Mallesh is a former Corporator and had unsuccessfully contested from K.R. Constituency on a JD(S) ticket in the 2018 Assembly polls.

At Nanjangud

BJP candidate for Nanjangud (SC) Assembly segment B. Harshavardhan, who is the sitting MLA, presented his nomination papers to RO K.H. Krishnamurthy, Deputy Secretary, Mysuru ZP, at the Taluk Office in Nanjangud town this noon.

Harshavardhan was accompanied by Nanjangud Town BJP President Srinivas Reddy and party leaders Kumbrahalli Subbanna, Balaraj and Horalawadi Mahesh.

Before filing papers, Harshavardhan also took out a mammoth procession from Chintamani Ganapathy temple near Hullahalli Circle on Gundlupet road to the Taluk Office in Mini Vidhana Soudha of Nanjangud town.

Harshavardhan is the son-in-law of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and grandson of former Minister late B. Basavalingappa.