Training for polling officers on Apr. 22 and 23: DC
News

Training for polling officers on Apr. 22 and 23: DC

April 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has said that the first phase training for officials deputed on polling duty for the ensuing May 10 Assembly Elections will be held on Apr. 22 and 23.

Addressing a meeting of randomisation officers at his Office this morning, the DC said that training must be imparted Constituency-wise.

In all, 2,905 Presiding Officers, 2,905 Assistant Presiding Officers and 5,810 Polling Officers will have to undergo training.

All the officers deputed on poll duty must compulsorily attend the training programme, the DC said adding that strict action under Representation of the People Act, will be taken against the absentees.

Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram and National Informatics Centre (NIC) Officers were present at the meeting.

