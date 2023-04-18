Paramahamsa Road in Yadavagiri closed for laying water pipeline

April 18, 2023

Works will be completed in 15 days, says KUWS&DB Engineer

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the works undertaken by Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), Paramahamsa Road in Yadavagiri has been dug up to lay one main supply and three distribution pipelines and the road has been closed for traffic till the works are completed.

According to KUWS&DB Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Asif, three pipelines — one big pipeline to supply water to the reservoir at Yadavagiri and two small pipelines to distribute water to Yadavagiri, Paduvarahalli and surrounding areas from the reservoir — are being laid and hence a trench has been dug up on Paramahamsa Road from the Yadavagiri Reservoir to connect it to the main pipeline on KRS Road.

When the AEE was apprised of the problems being faced by motorists coming from Vontikoppal Temple side and from Joy Ice Cream factory side, as there are no road diversion sign boards, the AEE said that boards had been put up cautioning motorists but the public had removed the boards.

He also said that the Police Department was requested to deploy Traffic Police personnel at the beginning of the road to divert motorists, but the request was turned down due to shortage of Policemen, most of whom are on election duty.

He said the works would be completed in 15 days and the road open for vehicular traffic.