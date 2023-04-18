Close shave for graphic designer

April 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A city-based graphic designer miraculously escaped the tree fall on the Sri Harsha Road this morning. He was inside the car when the tree came crashing.

According to eyewitness, Manju, a resident of Vijayanagar, had come to the Sri Harsha Road in his car KA-09-D-7198 and the tree fell just when he parked the vehicle on the road.

“I had come to meet a client on the road to finalise the designs of my graphics he had asked me to design. As the client was to arrive a bit late, I decided to park the car on Sri Harsha Road to have tea,” Manju told the crowd as he got out of the mangled car.

Manju told the crowd that as the vehicle ignition was on and he was preparing to get down when he heard the loud sound. “I was shocked to see the roof of my car caving in and I took some seconds to realise what was happening. I could fortunately open the door and get out,” Manju said.

The owner of the Swift car TN-15-C-9275 had parked his vehicle and was standing at a distance when the incident occurred.