2023 not a fruitful year for mango growers, consumers
News, Top Stories

2023 not a fruitful year for mango growers, consumers

May 4, 2023

Prices skyrocket as production takes massive hit from unseasonal rains, drastic temperature shifts

Mysore/Mysuru: The vagaries of weather have continued to impact mango yield in Karnataka for the third consecutive year and as a result, prices have gone up. Untimely rain in December and excess heat in February have adversely impacted flowering and fruit setting, said traders.

Most mango species begin flowering around October-November, which usually trickle into markets by February-March. The second and third flowering occur around November-December and December-January, respectively. Usually, by March, mango trees appear bountifully laden with the fruit. This year, however, there was barely any sign of even flowering  by mid-March.

Last December, the winter chill set late in many parts of mango-producing States of Karnataka and Maharashtra with most November and December days being warm. In addition, a delayed monsoon retreat — marked by heavy showers — continuously disturbed the flowering and fruiting stages, causing a severe blow to production.

Senior officials in the Horticulture Department and the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) have said that Karnataka might get only 70 percent of mango yield this season. Untimely showers also lead to the proliferation of many fungal diseases and infections, such as anthracnose infections, blossom blight and powdery mildew, said officials.

In South Karnataka, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural account for most mango production. While Ramanagara is the second-highest mango-cultivating district after Kolar, Kolar accounts for 50 percent of mango cultivation in Karnataka. According to traders, in Ramanagara, the flowers withered due to untimely rain and blight disease.

This year, Horticulture officers say that Karnataka might produce about 5-6 lakh tonnes of mangoes. In 2021, Karnataka had produced around 15 lakh tonnes and in 2022, the State produced 8-9 lakh tonnes.

READ ALSO  Coronavirus steals scent of Mangoes

Though the King of Fruits has hit the markets in Mysuru, it is expensive and burning a hole in the pocket. As of now, Badami, Sendhoora are available but are pricey. “We have received less stocks this time and naturally, the demand is high so are the prices. But we are not finding bulk buyers this time, may be due to gloomy weather and unseasonal rains,” fruit merchant Yasin told Star of Mysore.

Overwhelming response for mela last year

The three-day mango mela held last year from May 27 to May 29 at Kuppanna Park in city, received an overwhelming response from the public, which prompted the authorities to extend the mela by a day.

Around 12 tonnes of mangoes, belonging to different varieties, were sold on the first day itself and during the four-day mela, around 74  tonnes were sold.

TWO-YEAR PRICE DATA

Variety2022 (prices per kg)2023 (prices per kg)
BadamiRs. 80Rs. 160
AlphonsoRs. 160Rs. 220
RaspuriRs. 50 to Rs. 60Rs. 120 to Rs. 140
MalagovaRs. 80Rs. 180 to Rs. 200
SendhooraRs. 80Rs. 180

Mango Mela from May 19?

We have got many requests from growers to organise Mango Mela like every year. It is delayed this year as elections are round the corner. We will plan after the poll process is complete and will call a meeting on May 11. We have plans to organise the Mela from May 19. —K. Rudresh, Assistant Director, Horticulture Department

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching