Yediyurappa sends video appeal to Mysuru voters

May 4, 2023

In favour of BJP candidates L. Nagendra, T.S. Srivatsa, Sandesh Swamy and Kaveesh Gowda

Mysore/Mysuru: In the age of technology and social media messaging, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has sent a video message, asking the voters of Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari to vote for BJP candidates L. Nagendra, T.S. Srivatsa, S. Satish (Sandesh Swamy) and V. Kaveesh Gowda.

The video message says that the voters must favour BJP that is fighting the elections on the development plank and the good work done by the double-engine Government of Karnataka led by Basavaraj Bommai and India, led by PM Narendra Modi.

“T.S. Srivatsa has been an active BJP worker since the last 35 years and has come from the grassroots level. He has vowed to develop the Constituency and strive for the welfare of the people. This time, the people must support Srivatsa and ensure his victory by a huge margin,” he said.

On Sandesh Swamy, BSY said, “People of Narasimharaja must end the rule of just one family that has not developed the Constituency despite enjoying power for many decades. Sandesh Swamy lost the last elections by a thin margin and this time the voters must support him to sweep the polls and for the overall development of NR segment.”

On Chamundeshwari MLA aspirant Kaveesh Gowda, Yediyurappa said that a chance must be given to youngsters. “People must decide and vote decisively in favour of youngsters who have the energy and the wherewithal to fight to ensure public welfare. Kaveesh Gowda is determined for the welfare of Chamundeshwari and he deserves a chance,” the Lingayat strongman said.

Speaking in favour of Nagendra, who is seeking a re-election from Chamaraja, BSY said that Nagendra has ensured good roads and better infrastructure in the Constituency with good hospitals, upgraded facilities and also ensuring the repairs of many century-old Govt. Hospitals that mainly serve the poor of the Mysuru region. “Nagendra has to be re-elected to ensure that all the development works that were initiated by him are completed without any hurdles,” he added.