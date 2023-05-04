Voter awareness goes novel with garbage collection vehicles, drivers
Voter awareness goes novel with garbage collection vehicles, drivers

May 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With less than a week left for Assembly elections on May 10, District-level Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee has intensified voter awareness campaigns, with a novel approach.

In a yet another first of its kind initiative yesterday, voter awareness was created using drivers and vehicles involved in day-to-day garbage collection drive, at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, who is also the Nodal Officer for SVEEP, flagged off the awareness campaign organised jointly by the District Administration, District SVEEP Committee and Mysuru City Corporation(MCC).

Of the total 545 garbage collection vehicles, 285 vehicles were used to create formations of a circle and semi-circle with Mysuru inside. While the drivers involved in garbage collection, stood accordingly to create formations that read — ‘SVEEP – My Vote My Right.’

It was followed by a jatha up to Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road and the rally of garbage collection vehicles up to Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, where the vehicles are parked regularly.

The posters with a slogan ‘My Vote My Right’ is pasted on the garbage vehicles, besides playing the pre-recorded audio messages on voting and its significance, till May 10 — the day of elections. MCC Executive Engineer Nagaraju, Block Education Officer (BEO)-North Krishna, MCC Officer Mruthyunjaya, Environment Engineers Mythri and Sridevi were present.

