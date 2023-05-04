‘Negila Geregalu,’ H.D. Deve Gowda’s biography in Kannada hits stands

May 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Negila Geregalu – H.D. Deve Gowdara Baduku Mattu Dudime,’ the Kannada version of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s biography, translated by Rosy D’Souza, was released by former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. S.N. Hegde, at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, in the city last evening.

The English version of the biography titled ‘Furrows In A Field – The Unexplored Life of H. D. Deve Gowda’ is written by senior journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju. Paradarshak Media Foundation is the publisher.

In his opening remarks, another former VC of University of Mysore Prof. K.S. Rangappa said: “The English version of the biography written by Sugata Srinivasaraju released in 2021 has reached several thousands of readers. It is laudable that Sugata’s wife and writer Rosy D’Souza has translated the book and her style of writing deserves an applause.”

It is significant to record the life and achievements of prominent personalities. Their values and path of movement act as a guide for next generation. Deve Gowda who was inspired by the autobiography of former US President Abraham Lincoln and came up in his life is also an inspiration for me, asserted Prof. Rangappa.

In the interaction session on the book that followed later, there were discussions on the relationship between former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs and H.D. Deve Gowda. Even though Gowda was the Leader of Opposition and raising his voice against the Government during the tenure of Urs as the Chief Minister, both shared a friendly relationship. Moreover, Urs had predicted a better future for Gowda, who served as the Prime Minister of the country for a period of 11 months. In a short tenure, Gowda came to be known as ‘Best River Based Planner’ ever seen by the world, said Sugata Srinivasaraju.

Mysore University former VC Prof. S.N. Hegde (third from right) releasing the book ‘Negila Geregalu’ at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri last evening. Others seen are (from left) retd. English Professor C. Naganna, senior journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju, former Mysore University VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa, author Rosy D’Souza and publisher & Paradarshak Media Foundation Director G. Mahantesh.

Gowda who was also among those present on the dais, happily signed his autograph on the book bought by book lovers, including sitting MLA and Chamundeshwari JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and several others.

JD(S) candidate of KR Constituency K.V. Mallesh, NR candidate Abdul Khader (Shahid) and JD(S) leader H.K. Ramu also took the blessings of former PM Deve Gowda. Writer Rosy D’ Souza, retd. English Professor C. Naganna, Paradarshak Media Foundation Director G. Mahantesh and others were present.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who has scaled several heights in politics with his spectacular achievements, living a life of dignity, is not merely a politician, but a doyen in the field who can be described as ‘Yuga Purusha’ (epoch person). The achievements of Deve Gowda are big and is a doyen of Karnataka politics ever seen in 20th century. Throughout his life, he held his head high becoming a legendary figure and icon. If the next generation should learn about his (Gowda) achievements, it should begin from text books at primary school level. —Prof. S.N. Hegde, former VC of Mysore University