B.Y. Vijayendra seeks votes for C.H. Vijayashankar in Periyapatna

May 6, 2023

‘Strengthen the hands of PM Modi by bringing BJP back to power in Karnataka’

Periyapatna: State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra has opined that the Congress party, which is losing its presence across the country, will also soon become irrelevant in Karnataka. “The people’s verdict to be announced on May 13 will prove Congress party’s irrelevance in the State,” he added.

He was speaking at an election meeting of the party organised at the town’s Mahalakshmi Kalyan Mantap yesterday and sought votes for BJP candidate C.H. Vijayashankar.

“B.S. Yedirurappa is spearheading the election campaign of the BJP across the State traversing, despite his old age. Though he resigned as the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa is trying his best to bring BJP back to power again in the State. As Chief Minister, he implemented many programmes like Bhagyalakshmi, Sandhya Suraksha, Vidyasiri and others for the poor and the downtrodden,” said the BJP Vice-President.

Lauding the enormous contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation during the COVID period, Vijayendra appealed voters to strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi by bringing the BJP back to power in the State. Ensure the victory of BJP candidate Vijayashankar with a big margin, exhorted Vijayendra.

BJP candidate C.H. Vijayashankar, who also spoke, appealed the voters saying, “Give me a chance to serve you and I will develop Periyapatna as a model Constituency.”

Taluk BJP President M.M. Rajegowda, former MLA Basavaraj, leaders Kautilya Raghu, P. Prashanthgowda, Somashekar, Rajendra and others were present at the meeting.