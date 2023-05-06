Curtain comes down on ‘Chinnara Mela’

May 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada and Culture Department Director P. Vishwanath Hiremath said: “With the thrust on making summer vacations meaningful and packed with entertainment to encourage creativity among children, Rangayana has been providing a platform every year by organising Chinnara Mela. The intention is to prevent children from becoming mobile phone addicts that spoil their future, as apart from learning, the children should be made abreast of entertainment matters.”

Hiremath spoke during the valedictory of Chinnara Mela Summer Camp, under the slogan ‘Nammee Tainela’ (Our Motherland) at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises here yesterday. “For namesake, it’s the valedictory of Chinnara Mela, but it has turned into an occasion for the participants to appreciate each other. It’s a normal practice to discuss about drawbacks during valedictory ceremony, but here there is no room to rewind the past, but discuss about children’s area of interest that has made the summer camp successful,” asserted Hiremath.

Quoting theatre doyen B.V. Karanth, theatre person H.S. Umesh said, “Growing is like becoming a kid and one without a child like mind, cannot become a complete artiste. I have never seen a meaningful summer camp like the one organised by Rangayana across the world.”

Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati and Director of Chinnara Mela Summer Camp Krishnakumar Narnakaje were present.

Kids turn vendors at Chinnara Santhe

Over 100 children turned vendors at Chinnara Santhe (Children’s Fair) at Rangayana premises in the city yesterday.

About 300 children had enrolled for Chinnara Mela annual summer camp conducted by the repertory and 100 children among them had set up make-shift stalls selling food items to leaves, vegetables, indigenously made toys, paintings, cosmetics among several others to learn various nuances of the market.

To beat summer heat, most of the children did a brisk vending selling various flavours of juice made of jaggery, buttermilk, mango and musk melon, at Rs. 10 per glass. Even the bunch of vegetables like potato, carrot, onion and beans were sold at Rs. 10.

Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati inaugurated the Mela by buying a bunch of leaves and said: “The children are happily taking part in the fair to get a hands-on experience on trading. Our’s is agriculture-based country and hence, more priority is given for farm produces. Both the parents and children are happy with the fair.”

H.V. Ujwal, who is participating in the summer camp, said: “It’s for the first time I am participating in the camp and have been practicing acting, music and dance. By being a part of the fair, I also gained skills on how to sell the products.”

Sindhu, a parent, said: “The children are attending the camp on their own interest and have never said no even for a day. Daily they are eager to share their experiences at the camp, with parents at home.”