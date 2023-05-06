CM Bommai holds road show for V. Somanna in Varuna

May 6, 2023

T. Narasipur: As the ruling BJP aims to turn on the tables against Congress candidate Siddharamaiah in Varuna Assembly segment, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday campaigned for party candidates V. Somanna (Varuna) and Dr. Revanna (T. Narasipur). Some parts of T. Narasipur taluk come under Varuna segment.

Bommai began his campaign by offering special prayers at the famed Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple in the town. During a road show organised as part of the campaign, Bommai lashed out at the Congress.

Highlighting the Government’s efforts during the COVID pandemic, Bommai said that Somanna is another name for development and as such the people should elect him from Varuna and Dr. Revanna from T. Narasipur.

Terming the Congress guarantee card as bogus, Bommai said that the Congress was giving false assurances to the people in the hope of coming to power. Asserting that the Congress would lose the polls, the CM asked the BJP workers to carry out door-to-door campaign against the misdeeds of the Congress and its bogus claims. He also maintained that Somanna would create history by defeating former CM Siddharamaiah in Varuna.

Pointing out that actors Sudeep and Darshan have campaigned for the BJP taking note of the party’s achievements, he appealed the T. Narasipur voters to see the change by electing the BJP candidate Dr. Revanna.

Varuna candidate and Housing Minister V. Somanna said that he was shocked to find out that Varuna, which was represented by Siddharamaiah for two terms, lacked basic amenities, despite being the home Constituency of the former CM. Noting that he has come to the Constituency following the directions of the BJP High Command, Somanna appealed the people to give him a chance and see what development really means.

During the road show from Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple, Bommai was accompanied by Varuna BJP candidate V. Somanna, T. Narasipur candidate Dr. Revanna, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, actor Shashikumar, party leader Appanna and others.

Actor Sudeep fails to turn up

Actor Sudeep, who was supposed to campaign by holding a road show for T. Narasipur BJP candidate Dr. Revanna yesterday afternoon after the CM’s event in the town, failed to turn up, which disappointed his fans and the huge gathering lined up along the road sides to have a glimpse of the popular actor. Thousands of people had gathered in the vicinity of Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple in anticipation of the actor’s visit. But the announcement that Sudeep would not be coming, came as a big disappointment for them, following which some in the gathering raised slogans against the BJP.