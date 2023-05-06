PM Modi’s last public rally in Nanjangud tomorrow

May 6, 2023

Will fly to New Delhi from Mysore Airport at 7.20 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Hectic preparations are on in Nanjangud for PM Narendra Modi’s last leg of poll rally tomorrow in Karnataka. The PM will address the rally at Yelachagere Bore village in Nanjangud. In fact, he is visiting the Temple Town for the first time during an election campaign.

As per the available schedule, the PM’s chopper will land at Yelachagere Bore at 4.35 pm and special helipads have been prepared to facilitate the landing of three helicopters as part of the PM’s security set up. As per reports, the PM’s special flight will land at Mysore Airport on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway from where he will take the chopper.

Modi will seek votes for Varuna BJP candidate V. Somanna and Nanjangud BJP candidate B. Harshavardhan. After the public address for over 45 minutes, Modi will proceed to Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple at Nanjangud to offer prayers and elaborate preparations have been completed at the Temple also to welcome the VVIP.

Later, the PM’s cavalcade will proceed by road to Mysore Airport from where he will take the special flight to New Delhi at 7.20 pm, concluding his back-to-back poll rallies and road shows.

At Yelachagere Bore, the temporary helipads have been built using M-Sand and trial runs on landing and take-off of the Army helicopters were conducted this morning under the close supervision of the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who are camping at Nanjangud since over a week, preparing for the event. A giant dais with seating arrangements has been erected and MLAs S.A. Ramdas and B. Harshavardhan are supervising the arrangements. On their part, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr. B.N. Nandini are also overseeing the security along with SPG and a large posse of Policemen drawn from the District Reserve Forces.

The SPG personnel have also carried out several rounds of inspections for the smooth entry and exit of the PM at Yelachagere Bore and also at the Temple vicinity.