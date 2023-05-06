PM Modi’s magic won’t work in State: Siddu

May 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former CM Siddharamaiah has said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic won’t work on voters in favour of the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka.”

He was speaking to media persons during an interaction organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavana in the city this morning.

Answering to media queries, Siddharamaiah said, “The State BJP lacks morality to seek votes and hence the party is under the illusion that the frequent visits of PM Modi on road shows will propel its prospects. Barring local issues on the basis of which the votes are cast, no other issues will have a bearing on voters.”

The ruling BJP Government is facing anti-incumbency and the people have resolved to reject the current dispensation and bring back Congress Government to power with absolute majority, said Siddharamaiah, who is contesting from Varuna Assembly Constituency in Mysuru district this time, after a gap of five years.

NEET trouble

To a question on the possibilities of aspirants of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) facing trouble due to Modi’s road shows in Bengaluru today and tomorrow, Siddharamaiah, who refused to comment on the High Court order (giving permission for road show over a PIL filed against the event), said “The PM can postpone his event for a day, but students cannot avoid NEET. Who can be held responsible if the students are affected?”

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said the students appearing for NEET should come a day in advance and stay overnight in Bengaluru. But, is it possible for poor students? he asked.

Coming down heavily on BJP Government in the State, Siddharamaiah said “It’s been four years since BJP is holding reins, but no new housing units are sanctioned. When I was in power, 15 lakh housing units were built for needy. Even the quantum of rice distributed to BPL card holders is cut down. The State is reeling under debt touching Rs. 5,64,000 crore against Rs. 2,42,000 crore in 2018, up by Rs. 3,12,000 crore.”

Even at the national level, the rate of debt has touched Rs. 1.55 lakh crore, taking the country towards bankruptcy. Starting from independence till Dr. Manmohan Singh became the Prime Minister in 2004, the debt was Rs. 53,11,000 crore, alleged Siddharamaiah.

Congress has made several promises in the manifesto released ahead of elections and the PM is sceptical over pooling in enormous resources to implement them. However, the Prime Minister should understand that every year the size of budget increases by Rs. 30,000 crore and by avoiding debt and paying the rate of interest, the resource saved can be utilised on realising the promises made.

Varuna fight

On his contest in Varuna that has turned into a high-octane electoral fight, Siddharamaiah said, though being a sitting MLA of Badami in Bagalkot district, he chose to contest from Varuna this time respecting the opinion of majority of his followers. The voters of Varuna have never practiced casteism and will vote as per their conscience. “I won the elections in Varuna in 2008 by a margin of 28,000 votes,” said Siddharamaiah dismissing the possible effect of any plots of rival BJP.

BJP leader joins Congress

Former BJP Corporator H.S. Nandeesh Preetham, son of former Chamaraja MLA late H. S. Shankarlinge Gowda defected to Congress in the presence of Siddharamaiah today.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, City Vice-President Anurag Basavaraj, General Secretary M. Subramanya and others were present.