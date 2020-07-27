Take pledge to free India from COVID-19 this Independence Day: Modi

July 27, 2020

New Delhi: Coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday, as he urged citizens to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic on Aug. 15, when the country celebrates 74th Independence Day.

“This year, Aug. 15 celebrations too will be in very different circumstances — in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. I urge the youth, the people of my country to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic this Independence Day. Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

Though the country is among the worst-hit, it has managed to have a successful recovery rate against the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, highlighting India’s track record in dealing with the pandemic.

“Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant,” said PM Modi at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme.

He also had an advice for those who feel “tired” of wearing a mask. “Sometimes we have problems with masks. Some people remove masks while speaking. Whenever you feel like removing masks, just think about doctors and other COVID warriors who are fighting Corona battle wearing these masks for hours,” he said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Calling the day of Kargil Vijay Diwas as a very special one, PM Modi said, “On this day, we defeated Pakistan, we will never be able to forget this day. The war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan but that did not happen.”

A part of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s Independence Day speech was played, on the Mann Ki Baat, in which Modi said that the Kargil war has given us another mantra.

“Mahatma Gandhi had given us a mantra that if anyone has ever any dilemma about what to do and what not to do then he should think of the poorest and helpless person in India. He should think whether his actions will benefit that person or not,” Vajpayee had said in 1999 Independence Day speech, days after the Kargil war victory.

“Today on behalf of all countrymen, I salute those brave hearts and their mothers. I urge the youth to share throughout the day, stories of valour of our soldiers and the sacrifices of their mothers during ‘Kargil Vijay’,” said the Prime Minister.