Covid-19 warriors to be invited for muted I-Day celebration: DC

July 27, 2020

School children not a part of festivities due to Coronavirus pandemic

Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time in 74 years, Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations across the nation will be a low-key affair with fewer guests invited and school children not a part of the festivities due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, doctors, hospital workers, sanitation workers as well as some cured COVID patients will be invited to the ceremony as recognition of their services in the fight against the disease. In a detailed advisory issued to all the States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all States to use technology in the best possible manner for the celebrations and avoid large gatherings.

In Mysuru too, following the guidelines issued by the Centre, it will be a low-key affair. There will be the ceremonial flag hoisting but with limited guests and strict social distancing norms, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar told Star of Mysore.

As directed by the Centre, entry of school children will be banned and there will be a march-past by various units of Police including Karnataka State Reserve Police, District Armed Reserve and City Armed Reserve. “As a gesture, COVID warriors like doctors, health workers and sanitation workers will be invited to the ceremony and they will be felicitated for their service,” the DC added.

As per the directions, the Home Ministry has said that it is imperative to follow measures like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation, protecting vulnerable persons, among others.

“All programmes should be organised ensuring that large congregation of people is avoided and technology used in the best possible manner. The events organised could be webcast in order to reach out to a large number of people who are not able to participate,” states the Advisory, adding that special invitations will be sent to doctors, health workers and people who have recovered from Coronavirus.