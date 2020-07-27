Rush to be Corona Warriors
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Rush to be Corona Warriors

July 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its efforts to ramp-up healthcare workforce in the fight against COVID-19, Mysuru District Administration has begun the process of recruiting nurses, ayahs and laboratory technicians. Interviews are being conducted at the Office of the District Health Officer in Nazarbad. 

Hundreds of candidates, mainly women, are assembling in front of the DHO Office since yesterday and once the applications are received, their documents are verified and they are being sent for interviews. Separate counters have been set up to check documents and verify the same. Appointment orders on contract basis will be given to selected candidates.

DHO Office sources told Star of Mysore that the selected candidates have been instructed to report to work immediately after receiving the appointment orders. They would be posted in District Headquarters Hospitals, COVID Care Centres and Taluk Hospitals. 

Officials said that there was no dire need of doctors and specialists in COVID Care Centres and COVID Healthcares but there is a severe shortage of nurses to monitor patients and give timely medication and dietary advise. Those who have experience in working in Private Hospitals are being preferred for this job, they said. These nurses and other allied staff have to work round-the- clock at the Care Centres. 

Candidates who have completed BSc. Nursing, Diploma in Nursing and ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) diploma holders are being recruited after perusing their qualification and experience. However, there is no clarity on the number of nurses, ayahs and laboratory staff required. 

Officers said that the number will have to be decided by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh depending on the requirement and the budget sanctioned. Even the duration of the appointment has to be cleared by them.

READ ALSO  Woman gives away Rs. 500 of Rs. 600 monthly pension

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Rush to be Corona Warriors”

  1. Shankar says:
    July 27, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Let’s give an award to the lady in the picture with her mask on the chin getting ready to interview corona warriors!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching