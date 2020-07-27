Rush to be Corona Warriors

July 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its efforts to ramp-up healthcare workforce in the fight against COVID-19, Mysuru District Administration has begun the process of recruiting nurses, ayahs and laboratory technicians. Interviews are being conducted at the Office of the District Health Officer in Nazarbad.

Hundreds of candidates, mainly women, are assembling in front of the DHO Office since yesterday and once the applications are received, their documents are verified and they are being sent for interviews. Separate counters have been set up to check documents and verify the same. Appointment orders on contract basis will be given to selected candidates.

DHO Office sources told Star of Mysore that the selected candidates have been instructed to report to work immediately after receiving the appointment orders. They would be posted in District Headquarters Hospitals, COVID Care Centres and Taluk Hospitals.

Officials said that there was no dire need of doctors and specialists in COVID Care Centres and COVID Healthcares but there is a severe shortage of nurses to monitor patients and give timely medication and dietary advise. Those who have experience in working in Private Hospitals are being preferred for this job, they said. These nurses and other allied staff have to work round-the- clock at the Care Centres.

Candidates who have completed BSc. Nursing, Diploma in Nursing and ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) diploma holders are being recruited after perusing their qualification and experience. However, there is no clarity on the number of nurses, ayahs and laboratory staff required.

Officers said that the number will have to be decided by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh depending on the requirement and the budget sanctioned. Even the duration of the appointment has to be cleared by them.