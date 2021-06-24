Dedicated Wards to be established at District Hospital to treat Delta variants

June 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After vehement denials by the District Administration and the District Health Officer (DHO) about the presence of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in Mysuru, it has now come to light that in fact Mysuru is the first district in Karnataka that has reported the deadly variant. Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar himself revealed in Bengaluru yesterday about the B.1.617.2.1 variant being found in Mysuru.

What is alarming is that today, three more Delta variants have been detected in Mysuru and the same has been confirmed by National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, where the samples had been sent. Though these are plain Delta variants and not the Delta Plus variant, the detection of three more cases has caused concern among public.

Delta Plus or B.1.617.2.1 is mutated form of Delta variant that triggered a sharp surge in COVID cases during the second wave in India. Delta Plus is seen as a possible threat as it could drive the third wave of COVID.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that the sample of Delta Plus variant was collected on May 28 and is of a youth. He had got infected and had got cured a month ago. But the report of genome sequencing was received recently, he said.

“The latest three cases that have been detected are plain Delta variants and all are out of danger now. We will discuss with the Deputy Commissioner and District Minister and take measures to establish dedicated Wards at District Hospital to treat patients hit by Delta and Delta Plus variants,” he explained.

“All the infected patients between 25 and 30 years have been cured of the virus now and we are monitoring their health on a day-to-day basis. While two patients were treated in home isolation, the other was successfully treated at a COVID Care Centre. The first Delta Plus patient too is out of danger. We have taken action to track and identify the contacts of all the patients,” he said.

Every day, over 10 samples are being sent to NIMHANS and test results of some are awaited, he said and added that there is no need for panic. “Among the three new Delta cases, we have observed that the patients have no travel history and were asymptomatic,” he said.