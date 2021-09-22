JSS Hospital Doctors feted for COVID work

September 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Doctors of JSS Hospital who were on duty serving the affected patients during COVID-19 crisis, right from the outbreak of the pandemic last year till recently, were felicitated at a programme organised in the Hospital’s Sri Rajendra Mahaswamiji Centenary Hall here on Saturday.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that it is a matter of pride that doctors and other supporting medical staff, who were on the frontline of duty during the COVID crisis, are being felicitated in recognition of their service.

Pointing out that patients calling doctors as Gods for saving their life is the real moment for doctors more than anything else, the Seer said that due to sustained efforts by all concerned medical and health staff, the pandemic is fast subsiding in the country, when even advanced countries like America continue to reel under the effects of the global pandemic.

Highlighting how a small health centre set up by Sri Rajendra Swamji grew into a big hospital (JSS Hospital) with all medical infrastructure, the Seer said that the co-operation of everyone was behind the success.

Picture shows NJS Charitable Trust Head M.N. Jayaprakash and Shobarani couple, who were also felicitated on the occasion in recognition of their services rendered during the pandemic, with dignitaries.

A total of 356 doctors, including heads of various Medical Departments and Post-Graduate students who served during COVID crisis were honoured with cash prizes and were given certificates on the occasion.

Junior Seer Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha former President M.N. Jayaprakash, Medicine Department Head Dr. Subashchandra, Bhramara Trust’s Madhuri Thathachari, JSS Hospital Director Dr. M. Dayanand, Medical Superintendent Dr. M. Guruswamy and others were present.