Former CM Sadananda Gowda quits ‘electoral politics’
News

Former CM Sadananda Gowda quits ‘electoral politics’

November 9, 2023

Hassan: In a surprise development, former Chief Minister and sitting BJP MP from Bengaluru North D.V. Sadananda Gowda announced to quit electoral politics yesterday.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting drought-affected areas in the district as part of his party’s State-wide tour to study drought situation, Gowda said: “I have enjoyed maximum power with the blessings of the party and won’t ask for more. I have decided to quit electoral politics.”

“In my 30 years of political life, the party has given me all. I have served as a MLA for 10 years, MP for 20 years, one year as CM, four years as State Party President and seven years as Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. If I ask for more, people will call me selfish,” said Gowda.

It may be mentioned that Sadananda Gowda was miffed over the recent developments within the party, as his chance of getting the ticket to seek re-election in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections was bleak. When Modi revamped his Cabinet in 2021, he (Gowda) had quit as a Minister on the instructions of Modi.

