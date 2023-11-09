Deepavali cracker bursting from 8 pm to 10 pm only

November 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of Supreme Court’s nationwide ban on firecrackers, the Mysuru District Administration has issued a directive for the upcoming Deepavali festival. The directive restricts the bursting of crackers to a two-hour window, from 8 pm to 10 pm. Additionally, the Pollution Control Board will enforce strict measures against the sale of non-eco-friendly crackers, allowing only ‘green’ crackers to be sold.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra issued this directive in line with the guidelines provided by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which align with the Supreme Court’s directive. The directive aims to ensure that air quality remains within an acceptable range.

The order emphasises the prohibition of firecrackers that generate more than 125 dB (A) at a distance of 4 metres from the place where the cracker is burst, in accordance with noise pollution rules (amendment) 2016.

It also references a Supreme Court ruling from October 2018, which banned non-green firecrackers throughout the country and specified the permitted timings (8 pm to 10 pm) for bursting crackers. Furthermore, it prohibits the use of firecrackers in silence zones, including within a 100-metre radius of hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious places. Violators will face legal consequences as per existing laws.

Green crackers are those that adhere to the guidelines issued by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and are labelled as ‘Green Cracker’ with a QR code. Crackers lacking this label will be confiscated, as stated in the Deputy Commissioner’s order.