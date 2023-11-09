Pressure not to file Police complaint

November 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As soon as the fake bank challan scam came to light, certain vested interests began applying pressure on MUDA officials to dissuade them from filing Police complaints. These same interests are also attempting to influence the Police not to pursue criminal cases based on these complaints.

Influential political leaders have been making frequent calls to MUDA Commissioner, Secretaries, Zonal Officers and Special Tahsildars, urging them not to lodge complaints and instead to resolve the matters within their purview.

Similar calls have been directed towards the Lakshmipuram Police Inspector, with requests not to register a formal FIR but merely to provide an acknowledgment of receiving the complaint. The Police have been urged to record statements from those involved and settle the case without pursuing legal action. Furthermore, these influential leaders have also reached out to senior Police officers to exert pressure against filing criminal cases.

Faced with mounting pressure and interference, MUDA officials took the step of turning off their cell phones and lodged a formal complaint at Lakshmipuram Police Station. As a result, the Police have registered an FIR against the individuals named in the complaint.