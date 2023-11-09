Archives Department has a repository of countless records from 1866 to 2019

November 9, 2023

1.20 crore digitised records and documents now available on www.kannadasiri.kar.nic.in

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Assistant Director of Archives, H.L. Manjunath, emphasised the crucial role of historical documents in the cultural, historical, social, and economic development of the country.

He noted that without access to records, no plans or projects can be effectively developed.

Manjunath made these remarks during the inauguration of a lecture series on ‘Introduction to Archives,’ which was jointly organised by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education and the Karnataka State Archives Department at Byrapura Women’s First Grade College.

He stressed the importance of historical documents for scientific studies and the exploration of history, emphasising the need for their preservation. The State Archives Department was established in 1973 with this specific purpose in mind.

Manjunath further explained that historical documents come in various forms, including files and archives, which encompass proceedings, orders, annual reports, speeches, maps, letters, photographs, newspapers, and audio recordings, among others.

He mentioned that the Karnataka Government introduced an Act in 2013 aimed at safeguarding public documents and records. This Act enables the classification of files and records, as well as notifications for the destruction of unnecessary files.

Manjunath highlighted that the Archives Department has preserved countless records dating from 1866 to 2019, containing valuable information on State Unification, the freedom movement, freedom fighters, and activists in the form of reports and audio tapes.

The Archives Department has established four Regional Offices in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Dharwad. The Mysuru Office, established in 1984, houses over 15,000 files related to the erstwhile Mysore royal family, some of which are more than 160 years old.

These records are being digitised in a phased manner and preserved using tissue lamination. Currently, the Department has digitised approximately 1.20 crore records and documents, which are available on the Department’s website www.kannadasiri.kar.nic.in.

The event was attended by College Manager Lalitha Kumari, History Department Head Dr. B.P. Indira, Kannada Department Head Dr. D. Purushotham and others.