H.D. Kumaraswamy appeals people to elect GTD with a huge margin

May 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) Legislature party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has appealed the electorate of Chamundeshwari Constituency to ensure the victory of JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda (GTD) by a huge margin.

Holding mega road shows at Rammanahalli, Udbur, Bogadi, Hinkal, Hootagalli, Koorgalli, Belavadi and Yelwal, coming under Chamundeshwari Constituency, on Friday, HDK said that the JD(S) has gained popularity among the masses through Pancha Ratna programmes. Appealing the people to elect GTD and thus ensure that the JD(S) forms the Government, he asserted that the Constituency has been a party stronghold for over a decade.

Highlighting the JD(S) promises that has been included in the party’s manifesto, HDK said that both the national parties — BJP and Congress — had failed to deliver. Charging that the two parties had failed on all fronts while in power, he wanted the people to give a chance to the JD(S) with absolute majority and see the real change in administration. Chamundeshwari candidate GTD and Hunsur candidate G.D. Harish Gowda too addressed the crowds.

The Police and other security agencies had a hard time in controlling the gathering, as a large number of people tried to have a close glimpse at HDK and GTD.

Former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar and others were present.