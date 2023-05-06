Congress is certain to return to power in State: MP Jairam Ramesh
News

Congress is certain to return to power in State: MP Jairam Ramesh

May 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the people of Karnataka are fed up with the 40 percent Commission BJP Government, Rajya Sabha Congress MP and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh asserted that it is certain that the Congress would return to power in the State, going by the latest trend.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress sensed a victory in the State months ago when Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the State.

“The five guarantees promised by the Congress has rattled the BJP, which is mired in corruption and maladministration. PM Modi and other BJP leaders are harping on ‘Double Engine’ Mantra, which is nothing but a farce, aimed at fooling the people.  The people are so fed up with the current dispensation that they are just waiting for the polling day to throw the corrupt BJP Government out of power,” he said.

Pointing out that the Congress party’s poll manifesto has a clear vision about region-wise development of the State, he said that PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and other top BJP leaders are making frequent trips to the State out of real concerns that the party is going to lose power.

More than working for the people, the BJP leaders including PM Modi are engaged only in campaigning, which is a wasteful exercise as BJP is certain to lose the polls.

Replying to a question on whether the reservation hike would benefit the BJP, the senior Congress leader said it is only a poll gimmick played by the BJP.

