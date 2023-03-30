Karnataka on top in Child Rights Protection

March 30, 2023

National Commission Member holds review meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Karnataka tops the list of Southern States in protection of Child Rights, member of the National Commission for Child Rights Protection, Dr. R.G. Anand said that Mysuru district has done a good job in taking care of children who are in conflict with the Law.

He was addressing press persons before taking part in the review meeting on ‘Child Rights Protection’ at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday.

Noting that the Commission is overseeing Child Rights Protection issues in the Southern States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Puducherry, he said that 22 Child Care Centres are under surveillance in these States.

Pointing out that an App called as ‘Monitoring App for Seamless Inspection (MASI)’ has been created for monitoring Child Care Institutions (CCI), he said that the App will store data on the inspections carried out by Government agencies concerning child welfare. The Commission will monitor enquiries of cases, providing relief etc., online and give directions to agencies on any lapses or on taking corrective measures.

Continuing, he said that awareness and sensitisation programmes are being regularly held for preventing Child Marriage, Child Labour and other such social evils. Child marriage cases in Karnataka are different from those in Northern States such as Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Deputy Commissioners in Karnataka have been instructed to take action locally to prevent child marriages, he said adding that the Commission will issue timely guidelines.

State Child Rights Protection Commission Chairman Naganna Gowda said that atrocities against children are coming down. However, some shameful incidents have taken place, on which the Government has taken suitable action.

Pointing out that Child Rights Protection Committees are being formed at Gram Panchayat (GP)level too, he said that these Committees will monitor the basic infrastructure for child care in CCIs.

He further said that Village level Committees will have 10 members each including Anganwadi workers, Teachers, NGOs working for the cause of children etc. These Committees will work under the leadership of PDOs and GP Presidents, he added.

Observation Home

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that an Observation Home for Children in conflict with law is coming up in a 2-acre area at Satagalli. A 9ft.tall protection wall has been built and the works on the construction of the building will start soon.

Pointing out that 7 boys in conflict with law and 56 girls are sheltered in the Child Protection Centre, he said that 202 child marriage cases haven been reported in the district since April last year. The authorities have been successful in preventing 164 child marriages, while criminal cases have been registered against the guilty in the remaining 38 cases.

DCP M. Muthuraj, Women and Child Development Deputy Director Basavaraj, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad,members of various NGOs and others were present.