Cultural delights to merge with Palace Sound and Light Show
News

Cultural delights to merge with Palace Sound and Light Show

December 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra announced that Police Band performances and cultural programmes will take place in front of the Mysore Palace on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Plans are underway to introduce these events to enhance the overall experience.

The Police Band performers will don special uniforms adorned with royal insignia. The District Administration has invested Rs. 20 lakh for these uniforms, complete with royal insignia, and appropriate headgear.

Currently, a fee of Rs. 100 is charged for the one-hour Sound and Light Show at the Palace (comprising a 45-minute show and 15 minutes of Palace illumination). With the inclusion of cultural programmes and Police Band performances, the total duration of the show will be extended to three hours. However, the ticket price will be revised to Rs. 200, the DC added.

B.S. Prashanth, President of the Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM), proposed the idea of organising a weekly Police Band procession, adorned in royal insignia uniform, from Gun House Circle (Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji Circle) to the Palace, akin to the Buckingham Palace tradition in London.

In response, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa expressed support, suggesting that a series of programmes could be arranged at the Palace. Final details will be deliberated upon in the upcoming meeting next week.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching