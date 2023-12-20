December 20, 2023

Key areas: Daily communication, event promotion, invitations, backdrops, Mysuru’s unique products

Mysore/Mysuru: Advancing the effort to boost Mysuru’s unique brand identity on the global stage, characterised by the emblematic logo with the tagline ‘Our Heritage, Your Destination,’ mascot ‘Gajju’ — an elephant adorned in Mysuru Peta and draped in traditional ‘panche’ or dhoti — the Tourism Department has urged Government offices, semi-Government agencies, aided institutions, organisations and the private sector to integrate them extensively into their daily communications.

The logo design comprises two caparisoned elephants alongside the mythical bird ‘Gandabherunda’, the emblem of the former Mysuru Kingdom. The tagline, ‘Our Heritage, Your Destination,’ accompanies the logo and will be integrated into all promotional efforts related to Mysuru tourism.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of a thoughtfully crafted brand identity in attracting tourists, the Tourism Department seeks to spotlight the city’s distinct charm and cultural richness. This undertaking aims to augment Mysuru’s tourism potential and instil a sense of pride among residents, fostering active participation in the city’s development.

Central to this strategic approach is the introduction of the mascot ‘Gajju,’ which will feature prominently in social media campaigns, educational initiatives for children and community events, aiming to promote awareness of Mysuru’s cultural and historical significance in a lively and entertaining manner.

In addition to incorporating the logo and tagline into daily communications, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who serves as the Chairman of the Tourism Development Committee, has directed stakeholders and Government Departments to utilise them across a spectrum of platforms. This includes invitations, backdrops, banners, hoardings and promotional materials.

Furthermore, the logo and tagline are encouraged to be integrated into brand marketing efforts, particularly for the promotion of distinctive products synonymous with Mysuru. Notable regional products such as Nanjangud Rasabale, Mysore Mallige, Mysore Betel leaf, Mysore Silk, Mysore Agarbathi, Mysore Pak, Mysore Rosewood Inlay, Mysore Sandalwood Oil, Mysore Sandal Soap, Mysore Traditional Paintings and Ganjifa Cards, can benefit from the association.

Plans involve incorporating ‘Gajju’ into various promotional materials, including brochures, banners and posters, solidifying its role as a symbol of Mysuru’s identity and charm. The mascot is slated to feature prominently in tourist hubs, local markets and artisanal boutiques, offering both visitors and residents convenient access to culturally rich and locally crafted keepsakes.