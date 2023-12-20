Cultural programmes at Palace Flower Show

December 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The following cultural programmes have been organised during the Winter Flower Show at Mysore Palace premises:

Dec. 22

5.15 pm: Inauguration of Rathotsava (Procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari idol along with Lancers bearing royal Emblem).

5.30 pm: Inauguration of Palace Flower Show.

6 pm: Instrumental Music by A.M. Gururaj and troupe.

6.45 pm: Nada Geete and Mysore Kingdom’s Nada Geete ‘Kayo Sri Gowri’ by AR art troupe.

7 pm: Inauguration of cultural programmes.

7.20 pm to 9.30 pm: Musical Evening by playback singer Mano.

Dec. 23

5.45 pm: ‘Laya-Nada Taranga Sangeetha Milana’ by Hanumantaraju.

6.30 pm: Dance by Kishan Biligali of The Academy of Dance.

7.45 pm to 9.45 pm: Musical Evening by playback singer Ekambaram Lakshminarayan.

Dec. 24

5.45 pm: Karate Demo by Rensi N. Yogesh. 6.30 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by Hemalatha Kumaraswamy and troupe. 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm: ‘Sangeetha Yana’ by Hemanth, Shamitha Malnad, Prithvi Bhat, Ashwin Sharma, Ankita Kundu and troupe.

Dec. 25

6 pm: Dance by Nagalakshmi and troupe. 7 pm: Kuncha Gayana by Vidyabhushan and Raghupathi Bhat. 8 pm to 10 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by M.D. Pallavi and troupe.

Dec. 31

11 pm to 12 midnight: Karnatak and English Band by Police Department.

12 midnight to 12.15 am: New Year celebrations by Mysore Palace Board. Bursting of colourful soundless crackers.

NOTE: Winter Flower Show will be open between 10 am and 9 pm from Dec. 22 to 31 and Palace will be illuminated between 7 pm and 9 pm during the Flower Show.

Dasara dolls show, old and rare photographs exhibition and screening of videos regarding Wadiyars and Mysore Palace have been organised on the occasion. Also, 2024 calendar will be released and saplings planting programme has been organised, said Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.