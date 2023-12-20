2,000 Pourakarmikas, kin attend mega health check-up camp
Mysore/Mysuru: Over 2,000 Pourakarmikas of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and their family members took part in the day-long mega health check-up camp organised by Vishnumurthy – Rekha Murthy Charitable Trust (VR Charitable Trust) in association with MCC today at Town Hall premises in city. The camp concludes at 3 pm.

A 25-member team of doctors from Gopalagowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, Nazarbad, conducted various tests related to Blood Pressure (BP), diabetes, eyes, among others for the Pourakarmikas.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, who inaugurated the camp said “Pourakarmikas who strive hard to keep the city clean should also show concern towards keeping their good health. Even the MCC has ensured that all facilities reach them, but the health check-up camps should be frequently conducted to monitor the health of Pourakarmikas.”

Dr. Shushrutha Gowda of VR Charitable Trust said “Health assumes significance for all and that is the reason why this camp has been organised for the benefit of Pourakarmikas.”

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, MCC Deputy Commissioner G.S. Somashekar, Senior Health Officer of MCC Dr. Venkatesh and others were present.

