Police crack Kerala contractor’s Rs. 50 lakh robbery case

December 20, 2023

On trail of criminals, Police scan more than 400 CCTV cameras in Kodagu and Kannur

Madikeri: The Kodagu District Police have solved a case involving the robbery of Rs. 50 lakh from a contractor from Kerala and his friend after they were kidnapped. Six individuals have been arrested.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police, K. Ramarajan, announced this at a press conference held at his Office in Madikeri last evening. The Police have recovered Rs. 3 lakh along with two cars and one pick-up vehicle. The crime took place on Dec. 9 at Devarapura village near Gonikoppa town in Ponnampet Taluk.

The Police confiscated the gold that was sold to a jewellery shop on Ashoka Road in Mysuru. It was revealed that 993 grams of 24-carat gold (99.99 percent pure) was sold to the jewellery store for Rs. 62 lakh.

On Dec. 9, the contractor, K. Shamjad from Kodakkad, Tirurangadi taluk, Malappuram district in Kerala and his friend Afnu, a student from Adarur Panchayat limits, Kozhikode, were kidnapped by a gang of individuals in four vehicles at Devarapura. The victims were later abandoned and the assailants fled after robbing them.

K. Ramarajan, Kodagu SP

Accused from Kodagu, Kerala

The arrested individuals are Prashant (40) and Ramesh alias Ganja Ramesh (39), residents of Peggerekaddu Paisari at Bittangala village, P.C. Ramesh, (46), a resident of Virajpet Arasu Nagar (does cleaning work in a fish shop at Maggula village), B.G. Nagesha, (42), a resident of Arji village, Jamshad (29) and Harun (29) from Konnaperambil in Kerala. ‘Parole’ Dinesh, a resident of Malethirike Hill in Virajpet, is the main accused, currently serving a sentence in Thrissur Jail for a murder case.

All the individuals involved were well-acquainted with each other and meticulously planned the robbery, stated SP. Ramarajan, who elaborated on the efforts made by teams of 40 personnel, which included three Circle Inspectors and seven Police officers and headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Sundar Raj, Virajpet Dy.SP and Circle Inspector Manjappa.

Out on parole to loot

Technical teams were also engaged to aid in the investigation. As the inquiry progressed, technical information surfaced indicating the involvement of local individuals. Upon authentication and subsequent interrogation of some suspects, it was revealed that the main accused in the case is ‘Parole’ Dinesh, who was on parole at the time of the incident.

Nagesha not only provided accommodation in a Virajpet lodge for the group, but also supplied a dongle and a SIM card. He had affiliations with a pro-Hindu organisation and engaged in criminal activities to secure protection for his actions. Prashant, the accused pickup driver, collaborated in the crime along with ‘Ganja’ Ramesh and another Ramesh, who served as the cleaner.

Kodagu-Kerala link

The main accused, ‘Parole’ Dinesh, orchestrated the crime while on parole from Thrissur Jail. Presently incarcerated, a ‘body warrant’ will be obtained for further interrogation. ‘Parole’ Dinesh acted as the connection between the accused in Kerala and Kodagu.

The SP highlighted that ‘Parole’ Dinesh has a criminal record. In the course of the investigation, more than 400 CCTV cameras in Kodagu and Kannur (Kerala), along with various roads and tolls, were scrutinised to crack the case and their footage has been seized. Teams diligently tracked the visuals from Kodagu to Kannur to identify the accused and track them, added the SP.

Attempt to divert investigation

Over 10 individuals are suspected to have been involved and efforts are underway to arrest them. The complainant, Shamjad, had told the Police that he was robbed of Rs. 50 lakh, the proceeds from the sale of 750 grams of gold in Mysuru. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of a gold jewellery dealer on Ashoka Road in Mysuru. During interrogation, the dealer revealed trading 993 grams of gold valued at Rs. 61,70,000.

“No documentation was provided for this transaction. Shamjad’s attempt to divert the Police investigation by concealing the money and making such a statement to evade taxes came to light,” stated Ramarajan.

The seized gold has been handed over to the Court and information has been relayed to various Departments, including Income Tax Department, Sales Tax, Customs and GST. The SP highlighted that investigation has uncovered instances of tax evasion and illegal gold smuggling.